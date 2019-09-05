Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.43 N/A -0.31 0.00 Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2% Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4%

Liquidity

11.3 and 11.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulgent Genetics Inc. Its rival Genetic Technologies Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Fulgent Genetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.9% and 3.8%. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.1%. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies Limited has 86.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Fulgent Genetics Inc. beats Genetic Technologies Limited.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.