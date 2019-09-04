Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Comparison side by side

Both Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.82 N/A -0.31 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.49 N/A -0.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2% Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Brainsway Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Brainsway Ltd.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 60.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Brainsway Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 38.1% of Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc. has 110.09% stronger performance while Brainsway Ltd. has -10.87% weaker performance.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.