Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Comparing side by side

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7 8.02 N/A -0.31 0.00 Biocept Inc. 1 4.76 N/A -7.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Biocept Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics Inc. 0.00% -10.9% -10.2% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fulgent Genetics Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival Biocept Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Fulgent Genetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Biocept Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulgent Genetics Inc. and Biocept Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.9% and 12.6% respectively. 38.1% are Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.23% of Biocept Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulgent Genetics Inc. 7.77% -0.3% 0.15% 74.35% 37.04% 110.09% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year Fulgent Genetics Inc. has stronger performance than Biocept Inc.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics Inc. beats Biocept Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., a technology company, focuses on providing genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The companyÂ’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. It primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.