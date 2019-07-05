Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s analysts see -55.56% EPS growth. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. It is down 43.56% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FLGT News: 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 22/04/2018 DJ Fulgent Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLGT); 07/05/2018 – Fulgent Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Among 5 analysts covering AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by H.C. Wainwright. FBR Capital maintained the shares of ACRX in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold

07/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $189.79 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $126,351 activity. Palmer Pamela P had bought 840 shares worth $2,360 on Thursday, February 28. Hamel Lawrence G bought $10,346 worth of stock. 5,000 shares valued at $11,550 were bought by Angotti Vincent J. on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $56,890 was made by EDWARDS MARK G on Tuesday, March 12. On Thursday, February 28 the insider Dasu Badri N bought $25,869. $10,248 worth of stock was bought by ASADORIAN RAFFI on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 8.46% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc reported 10,000 shares stake. Citigroup has 113,056 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,575 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 833,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 2,735 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 99,687 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt L P stated it has 0.01% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Burt Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 1,000 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset Management has invested 0.03% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 80,630 shares. 250,000 are owned by Moore Cap Management L P. Two Sigma Secs has invested 0% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AcelRx: The Pain Of The Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AcelRx added to the Russell 2000® and 3000® indexes – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.405. About 576,057 shares traded. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has risen 23.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRX News: 08/03/2018 ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIPT OF OFFICIAL JANUARY 2018 TYPE A MEETING MINUTES FROM U.S. FDA RELATING TO ACELRX’S DSUVIA NDS; 16/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Completes Human Factors Study for DSUVIA; 27/04/2018 – AcelRx receives positive CHMP opinion for DZUVEO™ for management of acute moderate to severe pain in medically monitored settings; 09/05/2018 – ACELRX SEES SIX-MONTH REVIEW BY FDA; 24/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CONSIDERS DSUVIA NDA RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE CLASS 2 RESPONSE TO THEIR OCTOBER 2017 ACTION LETTER; 08/03/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 20c; 30/04/2018 – AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Publication Analyzing Errors Associated with Existing IV Patient-Controlled Analgesia Systems; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO PROPOSED INSTEAD TO REDUCE MAXIMUM DOSE IN LABEL TO NOT EXCEED 12 TABLETS WITHIN A 24-HOUR PERIOD; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION OF NDA FOR ZALVISO IN H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – AcelRx Announces Publication Analyzing the Cost of Administering IV Morphine for Acute Pain in Emergency Departments in Europe