Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Zafgen Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 117.59% and an $24 consensus price target. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 718.30% and its consensus price target is $6.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81.8% respectively. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.