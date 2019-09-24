Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.09 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 176.50% at a $24 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.2% respectively. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.