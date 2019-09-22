Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Since Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 8.22 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 176.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.5% respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has -74.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.