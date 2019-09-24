Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|94.04
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$24 is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 176.50%. Competitively Otonomy Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 272.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
