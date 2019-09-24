Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 94.04 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$24 is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 176.50%. Competitively Otonomy Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 272.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Otonomy Inc. looks more robust than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.