Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

As Biotechnology companies, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.36 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 159.18% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $108.25, while its potential upside is 14.09%. The results provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.