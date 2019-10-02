Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.43 15.15M -3.20 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 0.92 33.92M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 153,185,035.39% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 2,689,715,327.89% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 238.98%. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc.’s average target price is $1.25, while its potential upside is 8.04%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than NantKwest Inc.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.