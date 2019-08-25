Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|2
|415.34
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.6%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Kadmon Holdings Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 136.69% upside potential and an average price target of $24.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.9%. Insiders owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|Kadmon Holdings Inc.
|-0.76%
|15.42%
|12.93%
|15.42%
|-21.79%
|25.96%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Kadmon Holdings Inc.
Summary
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Kadmon Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.