Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 415.34 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -18.2%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Kadmon Holdings Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 136.69% upside potential and an average price target of $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.9%. Insiders owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Kadmon Holdings Inc. -0.76% 15.42% 12.93% 15.42% -21.79% 25.96%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Kadmon Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.