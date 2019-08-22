Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.98
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 111.27%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5.97%
|-2.84%
|-14.62%
|20.65%
|-32.15%
|42.14%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
