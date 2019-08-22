Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.98 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 111.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.