Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 126.63% upside potential and an average target price of $24.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.