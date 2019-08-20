Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 126.63% upside potential and an average target price of $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.