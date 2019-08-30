Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Since Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 119.18% at a $24 average price target. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 average price target and a 79.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.2%. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.