Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Equillium Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.38% and an $24 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.7% respectively. Insiders owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -49.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.