Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.4. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 135.29% upside potential and an average price target of $24. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 87.67% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.9%. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.