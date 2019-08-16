Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

As Biotechnology businesses, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 159.18% at a $24 average target price. On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 155.68% and its average target price is $18. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.4%. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.