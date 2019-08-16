Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

As Biotechnology businesses, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
Liquidity
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 159.18% at a $24 average target price. On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 155.68% and its average target price is $18. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.4%. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
