Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We are comparing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.25, while its potential upside is 369.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.