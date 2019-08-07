Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We are comparing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Liquidity
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $12.25, while its potential upside is 369.35%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
