Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

We are comparing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 165.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.