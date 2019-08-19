Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

We are comparing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.42
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Liquidity
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 165.49%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.19%
|-4.52%
|3.96%
|96.53%
|13.49%
|179.02%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
