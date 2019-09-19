Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, and a 169.97% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $7, which is potential 600.00% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.9% respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.