Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.33 15.15M -3.20 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 28 0.00 42.37M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 155,544,147.84% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 152,245,777.94% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 254.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.