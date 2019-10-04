Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|10
|-0.33
|15.15M
|-3.20
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|28
|0.00
|42.37M
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|155,544,147.84%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|152,245,777.94%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 254.94%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
