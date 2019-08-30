Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.24 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 130.77%. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 44.93% and its consensus target price is $10. The results provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.