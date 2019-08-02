Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 404.71 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.