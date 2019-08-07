Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.76 N/A -6.77 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $14.33, with potential upside of 47.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.