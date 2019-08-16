Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Reaches $8.22 Low on Aug, 16; Last Week Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Coverage

The stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) reached all time low today, Aug, 16 and still has $7.89 target or 4.00% below today’s $8.22 share price. This indicates more downside for the $191.88M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.89 PT is reached, the company will be worth $7.68 million less. The stock decreased 11.22% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 12,416 shares traded. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $130 lowest target. $201.40’s average target is -8.41% below currents $219.89 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. Raymond James maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $210 target. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $130 target in Monday, February 25 report. See Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fulcrum Therapeutics has $2900 highest and $1900 lowest target. $24’s average target is 191.97% above currents $8.22 stock price. Fulcrum Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since August 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company has market cap of $191.88 million. The Company’s product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 2.17% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 347,867 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders