Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Reaches $6.54 Low on Oct, 3; Public Storage (PSA) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Public Storage has $28500 highest and $201 lowest target. $241.57’s average target is -1.43% below currents $245.07 stock price. Public Storage had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $24000 target in Monday, September 16 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by Evercore. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25400 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. See Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) latest ratings:

01/10/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $246.0000 New Target: $228.0000 Downgrade

16/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $193.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Upgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $223.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $233.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $254.0000 Upgrade

20/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $285.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Sector Weight Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) reached all time low today, Oct, 3 and still has $6.28 target or 4.00% below today’s $6.54 share price. This indicates more downside for the $152.65M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.28 PT is reached, the company will be worth $6.11 million less. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 52,025 shares traded. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 1.15% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $245.07. About 330,555 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Public Storage is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $42.79 billion. It invests in real estate markets of United States and Europe. It has a 29.25 P/E ratio. The firm acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities which offer storage spaces for lease on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company has market cap of $152.65 million. The Company’s product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. It currently has negative earnings.

