Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Reaches $10.58 Low on Aug, 14; Conns (CONN) Shorts Increased By 21.37%

The stock of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $10.16 target or 4.00% below today’s $10.58 share price. This indicates more downside for the $246.94 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $9.88 million less. The stock decreased 6.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 20,889 shares traded. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) had an increase of 21.37% in short interest. CONN’s SI was 5.64M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.37% from 4.65M shares previously. With 392,700 avg volume, 14 days are for Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)’s short sellers to cover CONN’s short positions. The SI to Conns Inc’s float is 27.55%. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 124,165 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 5,882 shares valued at $100,170 was made by Wright Lee A. on Tuesday, June 4. 10,000 shares were bought by Saunders William E Jr, worth $179,729. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by MARTIN BOB L. 2,240 shares were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H, worth $39,565. Shein Oded bought $50,880 worth of stock. Shares for $200,358 were bought by Miller Norman.

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting CONN Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hudson Global Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Conn’s, Inc. Announces Settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Precipio Pathology Sales Metrics Demonstrate Continuous Improvement in Q2 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reed’s, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Conn's, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) or 2.40M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 9,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 37,687 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 730,608 are owned by State Street. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% or 135,252 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited holds 11,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Century reported 0% stake. Bogle Invest Mgmt L P De reported 43,623 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 0.63% or 290,000 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 15,500 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Voloridge Lc stated it has 14,722 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 52,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assets invested 0.06% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $627.27 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 7.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

More notable recent Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fulcrum Therapeutics Opens Below IPO Price – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present at the SVB Leerink Spotlight Series: Rare & Genetic Diseases Conference – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Vanda Awaits FDA Decision, BioVie Plans IPO – Benzinga” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jazz Goes Shopping, Portola Offering, Novelion Delays Quarterly Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.