Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparison side by side

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2843.10 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 137.86%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 70.78% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 24.8%. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.