Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.47 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Vaxart Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 100.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -63.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.