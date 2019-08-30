Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 115.86 N/A -2.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 7.7 and 7.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 119.78% at a $24 consensus target price. Competitively Translate Bio Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 127.27%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.3%. Insiders owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.