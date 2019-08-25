Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparing side by side

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 101.25 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 136.69% and an $24 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.