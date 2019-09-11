Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 28.16 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$24 is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 110.34%. Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average target price and a 141.53% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.6% respectively. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.