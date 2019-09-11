Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|28.16
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Precision BioSciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$24 is Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 110.34%. Precision BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 average target price and a 141.53% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.6% respectively. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.