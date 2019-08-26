Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 13.45 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 130.77% at a $24 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.