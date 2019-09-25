Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.30 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Novan Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 217.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.5%. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Novan Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.