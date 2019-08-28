Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Contrasting side by side

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 42.76 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 138.57% upside potential and an average target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.