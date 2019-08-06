Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 80 728.91 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $81.33, which is potential -14.48% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.