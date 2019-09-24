Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 176.50% at a $24 average price target. On the other hand, MediciNova Inc.’s potential upside is 181.69% and its average price target is $22. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 21.3% respectively. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.