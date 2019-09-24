Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Comparing side by side

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 42.67 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, and a 209.28% upside potential. Competitively Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $12, with potential upside of 177.78%. Based on the results shown earlier, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.