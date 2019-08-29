Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparing side by side

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 92.25 N/A -2.40 0.00

Demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 137.86%. On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 94.74% and its average price target is $18.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65% respectively. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.