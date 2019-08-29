Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparing side by side

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|11
|92.25
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
Demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|-312.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gritstone Oncology Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The average price target of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 137.86%. On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 94.74% and its average price target is $18.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65% respectively. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|Gritstone Oncology Inc.
|7.03%
|-6.75%
|-1.69%
|-17.52%
|0%
|-32.04%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.
Summary
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
