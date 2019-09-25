Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Comparison side by side

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 209.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.