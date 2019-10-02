Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Comparing side by side

Both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.43 15.15M -3.20 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 153,185,035.39% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 971,965,837.21% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival ChromaDex Corporation is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 251.91% and an $24 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.5% respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Competitively, 3.1% are ChromaDex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors ChromaDex Corporation beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.