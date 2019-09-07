Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Contrasting side by side

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 467.04 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Liquidity

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 100.50% upside potential and an average target price of $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.