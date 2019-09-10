Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.74 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 2.9 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 106.19% for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $24. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average target price is $7.4, while its potential upside is 67.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 60.9%. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.