Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Contrasting side by side

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 199 10.65 N/A 3.10 67.86

Demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, and a 165.49% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Bio-Techne Corporation is $250, which is potential 26.54% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bio-Techne Corporation

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.