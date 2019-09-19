Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparing side by side

Since Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.14 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 169.97% upside potential and an average target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.72% respectively. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.