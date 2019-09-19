Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparing side by side

Since Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|4.14
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a 169.97% upside potential and an average target price of $24.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.72% respectively. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
