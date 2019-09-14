Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.58 N/A -3.69 0.00

Demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 135.29% for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $24. Competitively Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 519.47%. The data provided earlier shows that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.4%. About 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.