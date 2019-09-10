Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 391.35 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 106.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.