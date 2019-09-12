Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Comparison side by side

Since Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 110.34%. Competitively Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 65.48%. The information presented earlier suggests that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.1%. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.