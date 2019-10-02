Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 10 -0.43 15.15M -3.20 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 54.95M -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 153,185,035.39% 0% 0% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 30,975,197,294.25% -264.5% -178.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 264.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.