Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Moves On H.C. Wainwright Initiation with $21.0000 Target; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shorts Down By 3.25%

H.C. Wainwright analyst has initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) today and set a price target of $21.0000. The firm’s shares opened today at 0.

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) had a decrease of 3.25% in short interest. NOV’s SI was 18.97M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.25% from 19.61 million shares previously. With 4.44M avg volume, 4 days are for National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV)’s short sellers to cover NOV’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 3.83 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction

Among 2 analysts covering Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fulcrum Therapeutics has $2900 highest and $1900 lowest target. $24’s average target is 264.19% above currents $6.59 stock price. Fulcrum Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since August 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 19,265 shares traded. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company has market cap of $153.81 million. The Company’s product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) to report earnings on November, 25. After $-9.21 actual earnings per share reported by Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.92% EPS growth.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.90 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.